Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

LYB opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

