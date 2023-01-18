Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $16,520,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

LYB opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.