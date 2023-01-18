Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

