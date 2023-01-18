Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.