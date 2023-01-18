Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

