Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

