Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

