Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

