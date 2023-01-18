Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.