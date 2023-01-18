Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 184,137 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

