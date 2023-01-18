Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,913 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

