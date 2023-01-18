Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE WY opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

