Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 6,246 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

