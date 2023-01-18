Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

