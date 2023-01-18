Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Crown’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Stock Down 0.9 %

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Crown stock opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 5,833.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 5,439.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,041 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

