Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $254.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.25.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

