Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cutera by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Cutera has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

