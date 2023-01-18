Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CYRN stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.60. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

