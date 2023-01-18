Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.25. Daktronics shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Daktronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 60,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 6,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Daktronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Daktronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

