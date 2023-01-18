Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.25. Daktronics shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 7,540 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
