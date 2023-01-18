Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.40

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.40 and traded as low as $46.98. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 557 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.48 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 143.27% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 108.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $61,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,054,078.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,813. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

