Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

