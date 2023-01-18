Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

DAL opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

