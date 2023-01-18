Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to “Buy”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.14) to GBX 500 ($6.10) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.20) to GBX 585 ($7.14) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.47) to GBX 570 ($6.96) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

HSBC opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in HSBC by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

