Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 253.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.38 ($3.09).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.25) to GBX 259 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £484,048.80 ($590,663.58).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8 %

About Direct Line Insurance Group

LON DLG opened at GBX 173.70 ($2.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 868.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.95 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.83). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

