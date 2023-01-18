Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,770 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,644 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of TSLL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter worth $1,169,000.
