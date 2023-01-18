Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

