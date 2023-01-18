dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

dormakaba Price Performance

OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $366.69 on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $335.15 and a 1-year high of $366.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.89 and a 200-day moving average of $454.28.

Featured Stories

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

