dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
dormakaba Price Performance
OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $366.69 on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 1-year low of $335.15 and a 1-year high of $366.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.89 and a 200-day moving average of $454.28.
About dormakaba
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dormakaba (DRRKF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.