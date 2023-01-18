Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Shares of DS stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.49. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

