DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €33.22 ($36.11) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($42.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

