E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.75 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.75 ($10.60) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.11) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.34) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Down 0.9 %

FRA EOAN opened at €9.85 ($10.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.73. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.