electroCore, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for electroCore in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECOR. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in electroCore by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 670,000 shares of company stock worth $186,650 in the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

