ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.81

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $8.87. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 17,100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENGGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.35) to €15.20 ($16.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

