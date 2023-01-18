Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.29% of Encompass Health worth $103,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

