Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 24.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.