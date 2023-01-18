Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 24.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.12.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.