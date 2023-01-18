Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Activity at Energy Fuels
In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.78 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 77.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.