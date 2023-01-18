Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $11.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,458.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 488,810 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 85,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.78 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 77.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

