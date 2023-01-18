Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Director Sells C$35,100.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30.

Barth Edward Whitham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Barth Edward Whitham sold 1,700 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$6,715.00.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$728.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.17. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$432.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.4659714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

