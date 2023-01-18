Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $123.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 123.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

