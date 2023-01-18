Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

EVC stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

In related news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

