Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advantage Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAV. CIBC cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

TSE AAV opened at C$9.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.42. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

