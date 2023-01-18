Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for bpost NV/SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bpost NV/SA in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. The consensus estimate for bpost NV/SA’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost NV/SA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $5.42 on Monday. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.