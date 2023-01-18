Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for bpost NV/SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bpost NV/SA in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year. The consensus estimate for bpost NV/SA’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bpost NV/SA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost NV/SA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.
bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.
