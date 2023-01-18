Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

ETRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

