Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAYA) Quiet Period To Expire on January 23rd

Erayak Power Solution Group’s (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Monday, January 23rd. Erayak Power Solution Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance

Shares of RAYA opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

