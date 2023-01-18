European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.33. Approximately 79,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 102,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.30 to C$3.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

