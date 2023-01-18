Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

