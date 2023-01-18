Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

