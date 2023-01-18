Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

