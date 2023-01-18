Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FURCF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.17) to €27.00 ($29.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.96) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

