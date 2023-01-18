Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 182,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

