Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

