Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

